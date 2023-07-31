Handout/CCE.



MANILA — Lyceum of the Philippines University will be looking to win its third-straight title when the Collegiate Center Championship makes its return for its third season.

LPU will be spearheaded by back-to-back Season MVP Mark Kenneth “Mark” Delos Reyes and team captain Paul Adrienne “FAE” Huang, and the duo will be banking on their experiences at the Sibol National Team Selection qualifiers for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Mobile Legends: Bang Bang men’s division in Cambodia.

But the Pirates Esports will have tough competition once again, as Season 1 runner-up San Sebastian College-Recoletos and Season 2 second-placer Colegio de San Juan de Letran look to spoil the three-peat-seeking Pirates Esports.

Fellow NCAA schools Arellano University, Jose Rizal University, Mapua University, College of St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda University, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA will also join in the mix for Season 3.

The tournament, which is under its mother company, Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE), will once again feature a single-round robin format, and only the top eight squads would be advancing into the next round.

The remaining teams will then be divided into the upper and lower brackets for the playoffs, and two from each will be moving on to the Final Four which is set at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The semifinals and the finals will also introduce the inaugural Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX) in Pasay City on Aug. 19 and 20, respectively, and leading it are chairman Stanley Lao, president Waiyip Chong, chairman emeritus Peter Cayco, general manager Jay Recto and lead project manager Franz Abrenica.

The PGDX will be the first-ever game development expo in the Philippines, showcasing the best of the best in the country’s gaming community.

On the other hand, the tournament is also the first of a number of major tournaments in line for CCE, including the inaugural 16-team Philippine Collegiate Championships (PCC).

The PCC will set the stage for the four best squads each from the National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao after a series of qualifying tournaments featuring more than 2000 schools.