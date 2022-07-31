From the PBA Facebook page

Magnolia Chicken Timplados eked out a 112-106 overtime victory against NLEX in a tightly contested Game 3 to advance to the PBA Governors Cup semifinals on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Jio Jalalon poured 7 of his 16 points in the extra 5 minutes to keep the Hotshots ahead of the hard-fighting Road Warriors.



He also brought down 7 rebounds, dished out 6 assists to go with 2 steals in an all-around effort against NLEX.

Ian Sangalang added 24 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists, while Paul Lee finished with 21 markers including 5 triples.

NLEX was still leading, 97-94, with a minute to go in the fourth period following a triple by Trollano and a freebie by Calvin Oftana.

But Lee forced a 97-97 deadlock with a booming 3 and this was enough to send the game into overtime.

It was in the extra 5 minutes when Jalalon went on a scoring rampage firing 7 points capped by hail Mary for the Hotshots with 1:49 to go.

Trollano responded with back-to-back threes to pull the Road Warriors to within 108-106 with 1:03 remaining.

But Abueva and Barroca sealed the deal for the Hotshots with their freebies to assure Magnolia's victory.

The win ruined Calvin Oftana's 32-point effort for NLEX. Trollano hit 22 markers, including 6 triples.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.