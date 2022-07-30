Kiefer Ravena. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

It looks like NLEX will have to wait for another year before seeing the return of Kiefer Ravena.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the prized point guard will likely play again for the Shiga Lakestars for the 2022-23 Japan B.League season.

"Magtu-two years na siya doon sa October. Kung hindi siya makakabalik within two years, (third year na siya makakabalik)," said Marcial in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play.

When asked if Ravena will have problems with his mother club or the PBA regarding his extended stay in the Japan B.League, Marcial said he no longer sees any impediment.

"Bale wala na 'yun kasi kailangang nakabalik siya ng October. Mukhang hindi na siya makakabalik ng October kasi maglalaro na siya sa Japan by August o October," he said.

"'Pag nalapse na yung two years, matik na yun ang balik niya after 3 years."

Ravena, whom NLEX selected with the second overall pick in the 2017 Rookie Draft, offered to play for NLEX for the All-Filipino Cup, after which he intends to return to Japan's B.League. He spent the past season in Japan.

The Road Warriors management countered his proposal by saying that he should play a full season with them.

The PBA previously allowed Ravena to play for Shiga provided that he will return to NLEX at the end of his contract.

"Mag-uusap kami siguro pag simula ng practice ng Gilas," said Marcial.

Ravena is expected to suit up again for Gilas Pilipinas for the fourth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.