From the PBA Facebook page

Meralco found a way to overcome Barangay Ginebra, 106-104, in their do-or-die Game 3 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals on Sunday at Mall of Asia area.

With the win, the Bolts finally avenged all of their Governors Cup title series losses against the fancied Gin Kings.

Chris Newsome scored 21 points and 10 boards to go with his 12 assists.

Aaron Black had 17 points of his own as they set a semifinals clash with the San Miguel Beermen.

"We enjoy actually having this challenge again... It's something we've been working towards or a long time now. We finally got it," said Newsome.

"Of course this is just half a job, we have a semifinals coming up next. But it's nice to get off that monkey our back."

Coach Luigi Trillo, who has been calling the shots for Meralco as head coach Norman Black is still in the US, was relieved they were able to beating Ginebra this time.

"We have the highest respect to that organization form the coaching staff to (Ginebra team manager) Boss Al (Chua)," said Trillo.

"We are the whipping boys before with them, we lost 5... I'm just so proud of everybody in this team. We knew they will make a run, we just stuck together."

The Bolts led by as much as 21 points, but nearly squandered that advantage as the Gin Kings managed to fight to within 101-99 with 2:18 to go.

Ginebra managed to snatch the lead after Japeth Aguilar's free throws and LA Tenorio's go-ahead triple.

But Raymond Almazan retaliated to keep the Bolts ahead, 106-104, with 1 minute remaining.

Ginebra tried to fight back but suffered a major blow when Scottie Thompson got whistled for his sixth foul for shoving off Cliff Hodge on his way to a drive.



The Kings later managed to win possession of the ball, allowing coach Tim Cone to write a play in an attempt to steal the game.

Unfortunately, Stanley Pringle muffed his pull up jumper allowing the Bolts to walk out with a win.

Scottie Thompson fired 26 points and 6 rebounds in their defeat.

The Scores:

MERALCO 106 – Newsome 21, Black 17, Hodge 13, Maliksi 12, Quinto 11, Almazan 11, Pasaol 11, Banchero 4, Jose 4, Pascual 2

GINEBRA 104 – Thompson 26, Standhardinger 23, J.Aguilar 21, Pringle 12, Tenorio 12, Pinto 6, Chan 4, Caperal 0, Onwubere 0, Mariano 0

QUARTERS: 24-18, 55-42, 85-76, 106-104

