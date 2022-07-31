FilOil: St. Benilde, National U drop respective foes

From FilOil Sports Facebook page

College of St. Benilde copped its first win in the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, while National University picked up back-to-back victories at the expense of separate foes, Sunday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Robi Nayve's midrange jumper with 10.7 seconds left lifted the Blazers over NCAA rival Mapua University, 77-76, in a nip-and-tuck affair.

As returning Cardinal Clint Escamis came alive in the last two minutes, scoring five points to put his side up 76-75, the Taft-based squad had to turn to its veteran guard to make a play, as man in the middle Will Gozum and red-hot Mark Sangco fouled out.

Nayve did just that, getting to his favorite spot at the elbow before making what proved to be the difference between the two teams.

"This was a good experience for us because we have to adjust to how they call the game. I'm happy that despite that fact, we were able to execute," said head coach Charles Tiu as they evened their standing to 1-1 in Group A of the tournament.

"That was just Robi making a play. That was all him."

At the other end, Escamis had one more shot to get the win for his side, just weeks after officially transferring from the University of the East back to Mapua, but his short stab rolled out of the ring.

"Actually, I'm surprised we were able to upset them, they're a strong team, an NCAA Finals team. This was also a boost for us, lalo na malalakas kalaban namin sa group namin," added Tiu, who nonetheless got 17 and 12 points from Sangco and Gozum, respectively, before they had to sit out the endgame.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs got the better of University of the East, 79-64, behind John Lloyd Clemente's 16 points.

The skipper showed the way right from tip-off, setting the tone for his side by also tallying 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Rookie LA Casinillo joined in on the fun in the third quarter, firing all but 3 points in an 11-2 rush that blew up a 2-point edge to a 60-49 advantage entering the final frame.

"Work in progress pa rin kami, but the good thing is we keep improving. Our older guys, the challenge is for them to be good examples sa mga bata," said head coach Jeff Napa.

The Scores:

Third Game:

NATIONAL U 79 -- Clemente 16, John 12, Casinillo 11, Enriquez 9, Padrones 9, Galinato 8, Malonzo 5, Minerva 4, Mahinay 2, Yu 2, Gulapa 1, Tibayan 0, Manansala 0, Antalan 0

UE 64 -- Sawat 13, Antiporda 9, Paranada K 8, Payawal 8, Lorenzana 8, Pagsanjan 7, Paranada N 6, Beltran 5, Abatayo 0, Tulabut 0, de Leon 0, Guevarra 0, Cruz 0, Chan 0, Tomas 0

Quarters: 21-14, 38-34, 60-49, 79-64

Fourth Game:

CSB 77 -- Sangco 17, Gozum 12, Nayve 11, Dimayuga 7, Pasturan 6, Serrano 6, Davis 5, Marcos 4, Corteza 4, Sumabat 3, Vanguardia 2, Mosqueda 0, Dionela 0

MAPUA 76 -- Lacap 20, Salenga 18, Agustin 8, Parinas 8, Garcia 6, Escamis 5, Soriano 5, Igliane 4, Cuenco 2, Evangelista 0

Quarters: 15-21, 36-37, 59-58, 77-76