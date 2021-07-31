PBA defers Ginebra-San Miguel game, cites COVID protocols

The Philippine Cup game between defending champion Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer scheduled at Ynares Sports Arena on Sunday has been postponed, the PBA announced Saturday, citing COVID-19 protocols.

This developed after the league had just postponed the Blackwater-Terrafirma slated Friday over virus safety protocols.

The league was also forced to call off San Miguel's game against Ginebra as a precaution since the Beermen played against the Bossing last Wednesday.

Taking over the slot at 4:35 p.m. are TNT Tropang Giga and Phoenix Super LPG.



Rain Or Shine and Terrafirma will take the 2 p.m. slot, instead of playing at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Meralco picked up its second straight win by outlasting Alaska 89-80 on Saturday.

Alvin Pasaol and Raymond Almazan combined for 25 points to hold off the Aces' attempt to seize the game in the second half.

Pasaol came off the bench with 13 points, including all of his 3 treys in the fourth quarter, while Almazan tallied 12 points and 8 boards.

Nards Pinto anchored Meralco's offense in the first half to finish with 16 points.

The Aces managed to pull to within 67-66 during the final period, but Pasaol started connecting his treys and averted Alaska's fightback.

The scores:

Meralco 89 – Pinto 16, Newsome 14, Pasaol 13, Almazan 12, Black 8, Belo 7, Hugnatan 7, Hodge 4, Quinto 4, Jackson 2, Maliksi 2.

Alaska 80 – Banal 20, Ahanmisi 16, DiGregorio 10, Taha 8, Teng 7, Tratter 4, Casio 4, Brondial 4, Adamos 3, Herndon 2, Stockton 2.

Quarters: 17-14; 41-31; 62-56; 89-80.

FROM THE ARCHIVES