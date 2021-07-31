Nigerian sprinter Okagbare fails drug test, out of Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 100m - Round 1 - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria reacts after competing in Heat 6 of Round 1 of the Women's 100m. Aleksandra Szmigiel, Reuters

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been barred from the Olympics after failing a drug test, the first doping case of the Tokyo games track and field competition, officials said Saturday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement that Okagbare, who won her opening heat of the women's 100m on Friday, had tested positive for human growth hormone.

The out-of-competition test was conducted on July 19.

