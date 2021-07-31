LOOK: NBA star Klay Thompson visits Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card Gym

NBA star Klay Thompson is the latest personality to pay a visit to fighting Sen. Manny Pacquiao at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, where he is training for his upcoming bout.

On Instagram, Pacquiao shared some snaps of the Golden State Warriors forward's visit, with the baller wearing a Pacman hoodie that says the Filipino boxer is the greatest of all time.

“Nice to have @klaythompson at Wild Card Gym today! I told Klay I would teach him how to fight if he’ll teach me how to shoot,” the boxing icon said in the caption.

In between his preparations for his upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jr., Pacquiao has been meeting several personalities while he is in Los Angeles.

Last week, the senator welcomed Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz, as well as apl.de.ap and J Rey Soul of the Black Eyed Peas.

He has also met social media star Alex Hirschi, popularly known as Supercar Blondie, who revealed upcoming content featuring Pacquiao, after filming a question and answer segment with the politician-athlete.

Earlier in July, Logan Paul, the YouTube star who recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr., also dropped by the Wild Card Gym.

His former rival Miguel Cotto also paid a visit at the Wild Card Gym as shown in a video posted on Team Pacquiao's Facebook page.

Pacquiao will take on another unbeaten American in Spence on August 21, in what will be his first boxing match since July 2019 when he outpointed Keith Thurman.

