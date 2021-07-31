Hidilyn Diaz cheers Nesthy Petecio: Go for gold!

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz celebrated Nesthy Petecio's thrilling win over Italy's Irma Testa in their silver medal match in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In an Instagram post by Diaz's manager Noel Ferrer, Diaz congratulated Petecio for advancing to the finals of the women's featherweight division.

She also urged her to continue to fight and go all the way for the Olympic gold.

"Good work Nesthy! Proud na proud kami sa iyo. Ang galing mo! We'll keep praying for you. Laban lang, 'wag kang sumuko. Laban team Pilipinas, go for Gold!" said Diaz.

Petecio pulled off a dramatic victory against the taller European champion in their silver medal match. She is now set to battle Japan's Sena Irie for the gold.

Diaz became the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist by topping her competition in the women’s -55kg class last Monday.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics

RELATED VIDEO