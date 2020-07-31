Home > Sports WATCH: Jazz-Pelicans game highlights, July 30, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2020 09:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn The Utah Jazz opened the NBA season restart on Thursday (US time) with a come-from-behind victory over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Check the highlights below: Clarkson, Jazz come from behind to beat Pelicans, as NBA reopens Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson, coronavirus, COVID-19 Read More: NBA New Orleans Pelicans Utah Jazz Jordan Clarkson coronavirus COVID-19