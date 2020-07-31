Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Jazz-Pelicans game highlights, July 30, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2020 09:55 AM

The Utah Jazz opened the NBA season restart on Thursday (US time) with a come-from-behind victory over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Check the highlights below:

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website

Read More:  NBA   New Orleans Pelicans   Utah Jazz   Jordan Clarkson   coronavirus   COVID-19  