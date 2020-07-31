PBA: NCR staying in GCQ boosts chances of league restart, says Marcial

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he was relieved after Metro Manila stayed under general community quarantine.

This meant the league is on track to resume its season months after games were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcial said all 12 ball clubs will gradually return to training after they are done with the tests by Aug. 7.

"As soon as the teams take the swab tests and get the results, it's a go," he said in an article posted on the PBA website Friday.

Metro Manila reverting to a stricter modified enhanced quarantine could have jeopardized the league's efforts to return to practices.

"Kay Presidente na galing na malapit na ang vaccine, so lalong lumilinaw ang pag-asa ng PBA na makabalik," Marcial said.

Based on the Palace's announcement, the National Capital Region (NCR) is staying under GCQ along with Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Zamboanga City, and Minglanilla and Consolacion towns in Cebu province.

The PBA and other professional leagues are expected to return to action once Metro Manila eases to modified general quarantine.

