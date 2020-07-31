NBA: Lakers-Clippers rivalry will always be intense, says LeBron

Not even the pandemic could ease the heated rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, as they battled it out to a 103-101 victory by LeBron James and his Lakers Thursday (US time).

"We're two teams in the same city and two teams that's fighting for one common goal," said James after leading the Lakers with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

"And that's to win a championship and bring it to the city of Los Angeles and [each] fan base... No matter what the [situation] is, no matter what the bubble is, no fans, or [with] fans, basketball is basketball and competitive spirit is competitive spirit, so we're right back to where we left off."

Anthony Davis led all scorers with 34 points in the Lakers 50th win of the season.

But it was James who scored the go-ahead basket with 12.8 seconds remaining, sinking a putback after a miss from midrange.

The Lakers and Clippers were pegged as the two best teams in the West, even as fans see the clash as a potential preview of the conference finals.

James said having to go up against Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was among the things he missed during the league's suspension.

"Playing against the greatest basketball players in the world at this level," he said.

"This is the last level. This is the last level that you can get as far as playing basketball. ... I've been playing against a lot of great players [in] this league in a 17-year career. Two of them was on the floor tonight [George and Leonard] on their side, and I have one on my team as well [in Anthony Davis] so just that competitive -- that spirit, that fight.

"You want to try to help even if you're not shooting the ball well, you're not able to do things, you can always help in other ways. Either by your voice or getting a defensive stop, just your presence. That's what's fun about the game."

