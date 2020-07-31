Clarkson, Jazz come from behind to beat Pelicans, as NBA reopens

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points off the bench and Donovan Mitchell added 20, including 8 of the Utah Jazz's last 12 points, as they rallied past the New Orleans Pelicans 106-104 Thursday (US time), the NBA's first game since the league halted play for four months because of COVID-19.

Rudy Gobert, whose virus infection in March triggered stoppage in games, sealed the victory with 2 free throws with 6.9 seconds left in the game.

The Jazz were down 60-44 in the second quarter, where the Pelicans dumped 34 points and took command.

Utah gradually chewed into the deficit in the second half, until a Mitchell basket with 4:09 remaining put the Jazz back in the driver's seat 98-97.

Tied at 104 after both teams engaged in a seesaw battle, Derrick Favors fouled Gobert, who in turn made the winning free throws.

Mike Conley added 20 points for Utah, while Gobert chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 23 points.

Zion Williamson, the No. 1 draft pick of this year's rookie class, finished with 13 points playing in only 15 minutes for the Pelicans.

Williamson missed the team scrimmages leading up to Thursday's game.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website