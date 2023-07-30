Sanzar outlasts Corsa Tires to clinch AsiaBasket bronze

Handout/AsiaBasket.

MANILA -- Sanzar Pharmaceuticals clinched a third-place finish after downing Corsa Tires, 95-88, at the 2023 Bola.TV AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship on Sunday at the Villar Coliseum.

Adeshokan Odou steered Sanzar with an all-around outing of 21 points, 18 rebounds, and seven assists, while Yuki Kawamura followed with 17 markers and three dimes.

Sanzar was able to whether Corsa Tires' late push that allowed them to cut Sanzar's once 16-point lead to as low as four, 83-79, with 3:03 left in the game after a lay-in by Gerald Anderson.

But that proved to be the last push of Corsa as Sanzar capitalized on their opponents' costly turnovers in the final frame, allowing them to end the tournament with a podium finish.

Tony Ynot led Corsa Tires with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, while Anderson and Justine Sanchez contributed 17 and 14, each.

Aside from the third-place finish, Odou was also hailed as the tournament's Best Import after posting averages of 24.5 points, 14.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per outing.