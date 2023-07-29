PVL: Kurashiki seeks to dethrone Creamline in title duel

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – They may have scored a victory over the defending champions in the last match but the Kurashiki Ablaze are well aware that Creamline Cool Smashers will fight back in the championship game Sunday.

The Japanese squad flaunted their impressive offense paired with stellar floor defense last Friday to deal the Cool Smashers itheir first loss of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference via a four-setter win at the Philsports Arena.

While this victory put them as the favorites to win the crown, Kurashiki coach Hideo Suzuki believes the Final will be a lot different.

“Gustong gusto niya manalo sa Sunday. Then, itong game parang nakita na nila kung paano yung laro nila [Creamline]. Then sila [Creamline] rin nakita kung paano yung laro nila. Basta Sunday, panalo kung sino malakas loob,” Suzuki told reporters through an interpreter.

Libero Kaoru Takahashi also echoed the same sentiment, adding that they will exceed their performance in the last game to counter the expected Creamline onslaught.

“Siguro sa Sunday mas mahihirapan daw sila. Pero ayaw niya magsisi itong tournament kaya gusto niya talaga manalo,” Takahashi said as translated by an interpreter.

Meanwhile, Japanese top scorer Asaka Tamaru, who poured in 19 points against Creamline, is also wary that they showed some weaknesses in the match which they need to address.

Suzuki will be leaning on Tamaru, Saki Tanabe, Yukino Yano, and Akane Hiraoka to counter the points production of Cool Smashers’ deadly trio of Tots Carlos, Alyssa Valdez, and Jema Galanza.

Takahashi, on the other hand, will try to display, once again, the trademark floor defense of Japan as she goes head-to-head against Creamline’s floor general Kyla Atienza.

In terms of fan base, the Japanese team did not mind the legion of followers of the Cool Smashers, adding that they also enjoyed having a loud crowd in the arena.

“Yung cheer nila kahit para sa Creamline, parang excited pa rin siya. Mas malakas daw siya than she usually plays,” Suzuki continued as relayed by an interpreter.

“Hindi ko naiintindihan kung anong sinasabi nila kaya feeling ko minsan, sa amin yung cheers. Kaya may power pa rin,” Tamaru said in Japanese.

Suzuki also acknowledged the topnotch setting of Jia de Guzman which gave them a hard time reading Creamline’s offense.

De Guzman will be going against setter Kyoka Ohshima, who had three points and 12 sets in the game.

For Creamline, they only have one thing in mind – to avenge their loss and keep the Invitational title.

Middle blocker Risa Sato said that they will be show their championship mindset when they square off Ablaze one more time.

“Babawi kami bukas may training kami so babawi kami sa training and sunday yes. Kailangan champion kami yun mindset ko champion yun lang happy bawi, bawi,” she said.

Kurashiki and Creamline will face off at 6:30 p.m. in the same venue ahead of the battle for bronze between the Cignal HD Spikers and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

RELATED VIDEO