PVL: Cignal's Ces Molina wins MVP plum in Invitational

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- Cignal HD Spikers' Ces Molina captured her first PVL MVP trophy after claiming the top individual award in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

On Sunday, Molina was hailed the conference top player after leading the HD Spikers into another bronze-medal finish in the midseason conference.

Meanwhile, Kurashiki Ablaze's top scorer Asaka Tamaru captured the first Best Outside Hitter award while Alyssa Valdez of the Creamline Cool Smashers took the second Best Outside Hitter trophy.

Majoy Baron of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers was named as the first Best Middle Blocker award while Creamline's Ced Domingo got the second Best Middle Blocker plum.

Gel Cayuna, on the other hand, booked her second PVL Best Setter trophy. Kath Arado of the PLDT High Speed Hitters is once again the top libero of the league.

Three-time MVP Tots Carlos walked away as the Best Opposite Spiker.

