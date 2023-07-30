PVL: Bronze finish inspires Cignal for next conference

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers are cherishing their bronze-medal finish in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, hoping to spark better performance in the next conference.

The HD Spikers claimed the bronze in the midseason conference after beating the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in four sets, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Sunday.

According to head coach Shaq delos Santos, he is happy that they finished the tilt without major injuries, given the tight schedule of the team.

“Thank you, Lord, kasi naka-survive kami buong conference na healthy. May mga injuries pero light lang, mabilis lang makaka-recover. Yung bronze medal nakuha namin and sobrang happy kasi ginusto namin ito lahat,” Delos Santos said.

Delos Santos could not help but shower his squad with praises for surviving a tough Pool B contest to advance in the round-robin semifinals before clinging to a spot for battle for bronze.

Cignal considered it as a bounce back from a sixth-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference, missing the playoffs.

“Ang laking tulong samin ito kasi down talaga kami nung first conference. Pero ngayon, naibalik namin unti-unti,” he continued.

Delos Santos, however, acknowledged that they still have a lot to improve on heading to the next conference of the PVL.

“Marami pa kaming kailangan ayusin, marami pa kami kailangan trabahuhin. Pero ang good thing, nakita namin kahit papano yung mga kulang namin. Hindi ibig sabihin na nanalo kami sa F2, okay na lahat,” the former national team coach explained.

“Ang dami pa namin kailangan i-improve. Inspired and happy pag pasok ng next conference. Mas magpe-prepare kami and magre-ready.”

This is the third overall bronze medal of the HD Spikers in the tournament while capturing their second straight Invitational podium finish.

“Para sa amin, napaka-importante nito. Ito yung pinagkaloob namin kaya tatanggapin namin ng buong puso.”

