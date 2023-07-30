Handout/PNVF-AVC

MANILA — The Philippine men’s national volleyball team suffered a sweep against Indonesia on Day 2 of the Southeast Asia Volleyball League Leg 2 on Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

The Filipinos, who went down to 0-2, absorbed a 20-25, 22-25, 20-25 sweep against the Champions of Leg 2 last week in Jakarta.

Farhan Halim produced 19 points on 18 attacks and an ace to lead the Indonesians, who now post a 2-0 record and are only a win away from topping Leg 2.

Also standing out for the Southeast Asian Games champions are Doni Haryono and Dimas Saputra who added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Leading the Filipinos was Steven Rotter, the Best Opposite Hitter in Leg 1, who finished with 13 points, while Marck Espejo chipped in 10 markers.

In the first leg, the Indonesians also swept the Pinoy spikers, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.

Meanwhile, Vietnam ousted Thailand, 25-20, 25-19, 28-30, 21-25, 15-9, resulting in both teams now holding a 1-1 record.

Thuan Nguyen Ngoc and Tien Duong Van top-scored with 17 points each, while Hiep Pham Van, Thuan Tu Thanh and Khai Truong The chipped in 13 markers apiece.

The Philippines will be looking to earn a shot at a podium finish as they face Vietnam later at 6:00 PM, while Indonesia will try to sweep Leg 2 as they lock horns against Thailand at 3:00 PM.