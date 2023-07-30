PH men's volleyball team to play in Asian Games

Handout/PNVF-AVC.

MANILA — The Philippines will once again compete in the volleyball event of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

The core of the Philippine men’s national volleyball team, which is currently playing at the Southeast Asian Volleyball League, will be comprising the squad that will take foot on the Asiad stage for the first time in 49 years.

“I think the core players here will definitely go to the Asian Games,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNFV) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Expected to lead the squad are Bryan Bagunas, Marck Espejo, and Steven Rotter, as the trio looks to lead the team to a successful Asian Games stint, their first since the 1974 Games in Tehran where the Philippines finished in sixth place.

Suzara is banking on Bagunas and Espejo, who have returned after missing the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, and the rising star in Rotter who has made a name for himself since suiting up in the SEA Games, Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup and the SEA V. League.

“I think we’re back in the level of men’s volleyball. We have new young players coming in and with the experience of Bagunas and Espejo, it will drive more encouragement and enthusiasm to our national team,” claimed Suzara.

It will be a daunting task for the Filipino spikers, however, for they can possibly face some the continent’s powerhouses like Japan which is the Volleyball Nations League bronze medalist and a 16-time Asiad champion, Indonesia, and Afghanistan.

Still, Suzara is remaining optimistic despite the tall order that they will be facing.

“I hope that this will continue. I know we have a lot of work to do in many aspects, but we will get there,” he said.

At present, the Filipinos are competing at the SEA V.League in Laguna, but are unfortunately posting a 0-2 record as of present.

The Philippines sent a women's volleyball team to the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where they placed eighth with one win in seven matches.