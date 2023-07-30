PBA on Tour: Gray's injury mars Ginebra's win vs NLEX

Jeremiah Gray of Ginebra is stretchered out of the court in their PBA on Tour game against NLEX. PBA Images.

Barangay Ginebra was able to close their PBA on Tour campaign with a 91-85 victory over NLEX on Sunday night at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

But it came with a price.

Jeremiah Gray sustained a knee injury late in the third quarter during a fastbreak while trying to escape Anthony Semerad's defense.

Gray was stretchered out and was immediately taken to the hospital.

This has apparently motivated the Gin Kings to fight on and take a victory over the Road Warriors.

Von Pessumal scored 23 points for the Kings, knocking down six treys on top of his nine rebounds and four assists.

Sidney Onwubere delivered a 16-10 effort and helped Ginebra close their preseason campaign with a 6-5 win-loss card.

They foiled the Road Warriors, who fell to 5-6.

Sean Anthony scored 26 points to go with his nine rebounds, while Semerad had 24 markers.