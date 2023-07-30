PBA on Tour: Blackwater ends preseason tour with lopsided win vs TNT

PBA Images.

Blackwater ended their PBA on Tour stint with a 101-78 romp against an undermanned Talk 'N Text side on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Pasig.

It was the Bossing's first win under Jeff Cariaso in the preseason, capping their campaign with a 6-4 record.

JV Casio provided the stability for Blackwater, scoring 18 points on four triples and four assists.

Mike DiGrigorio added 15 while Troy Rosario, Renato Ular and RaShawn McCarthy drained 11 markers each.

"Very important sa amin ang win na to kasi up and down sa 'min ang tournament," said Casio. "But coach kept reminding us to finish it strong and finish it the right way. Nagrespond naman ang players."

It was in the third quarter when the Bossing broke the game wide as when Casio started connecting his shots.

Blackwater led by as much as 27 points.

The Tropang GIGA struggled all tournament long without their star players, Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams, Poy Erram, RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana.

They settled for a 1-10 record.

Glen Khobuntin had 14 points while Fred Tungcab had 13 for TNT.

The Scores:

BLACKWATER 101 – Casio 18, DiGregorio 15, Rosario 11, McCarthy 11, Suerte 10, Ayonayon 10, Ular 8, Ilagan 7, Escoto 4, Publico 4, Banal 0

TNT 78 – Khobuntin 14, Tungcab 13, Cruz 11, Cuntapay 8, Marcelo 8, Heruela 7, Montalbo 7, Alfaro 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Varilla 2, Jopia 0, Reyes 0

QUARTERS: 32-21, 51-43, 80-55, 101-78