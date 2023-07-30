Philippine Esports Organization/Facebook

For the first time ever, the national sporting event Palarong Pambansa has hosted an esports competition, where it featured Mobile Legends: Bang Bang as a demonstration event in the games.

Amateur players from Region X (Northern Mindanao) won the tilt held at Teatro Marikina from July 29 to 30.

The Philippine Esports Organization, meanwhile, called the development a "history in the making" for the esports community in the Philippines.

PESO also thanked city Mayor Marcelino Teodoro and the Department of Education for the accommodation and execution of the said games.

Phone brand realme also provided prizes for the winners, according to PESO.

The city government earlier admitted Thursday that the rains brought about by recent storms and habagat hampered its preparation for the Palarong Pambansa.

Palarong Pambansa this year also marks the sporting event's return since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

