La Salle, Adamson flex muscles in Shakey’s Super League opener

Photo from Shakey's Super League Media Bureau

MANILA – The reigning UAAP champions De La Salle University (DLSU) and bronze medalist Adamson Lady Falcons showed their might in the opening of the 2023 Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals.

The Lady Spikers, albeit without UAAP Rookie-MVP Angel Canino, ran away with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-12 win over the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas to go 1-0 in Pool A at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Saturday.

Seen as the heavy title favorite in SSL, La Salle wasted no time proving that stature behind a searing 25-11 start in the easy match that lasted only 81 minutes.

UAAP’s Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate fired 12 points on eight hits and four blocks to lead the Lady Spikers in the game. Amie Provido added the same output as Alleiah Malaluan and Shevana Laput chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“Nag-stick kami kung ano ‘yung game plan namin. We executed pero sa totoo lang, marami pa kaming lapses. Hopefully, tuloy-tuloy kasi lahat dito sa SSL, nag-handa so kailangan i-respeto namin lahat ng kalaban,” said deputy mentor Noel Orcullo.

Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons ushered in a new era under coach JP Yude with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-17 win over Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCF) from Davao for a 1-0 card in Pool C.

Rookie Red Bascon dropped 11 while Sharya Nicole Ancheta and Maria Rochelle Lalongisip had nine apiece as Adamson scored the straight-set win in 66 minutes.

“It’s a great start sa mga bata. Nakakuha sila ng kumpyansa na preparations namin for our next game. Marami pa kaming trabaho. We’ll work on it. We need to start strong and finish strong,” said Yude, who replaced former mentor Jerry Yee.

In the first match, Enderun Colleges drubbed Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, 27-25, 25-22, 25-14, for a 1-0 slate in Pool D.

Althea Virnyce Botor and Erika Jin Deloria registered with 17 and 16 points, respectively, as Luzon qualifier Enderun came away with an equally impressive win over NDDU from General Santos City in 83 minutes of play.

“Medyo tight yung start namin kasi this is the first time we played in this kind of atmosphere. Slow start but luckily, we won. The girls played their hearts out lalo na ‘nung kailangan na namin ng puntos,” said Enderun coach Ariel Dela Cruz.

In the third match, Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champion University of San Jose Recoletos blanked La Salle-Dasma, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18, for an early leeway in Pool B.

Louneth Abangan rifled in 16 points on 14 hits and two aces as the Lady Jaguars finished off their counterparts in only one hour and 22 minutes for a resounding introduction in the tourney.