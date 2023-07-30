Fajing Sun, Francis Casey Alcantara, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, and Dan Added at the 2023 Segovia Challenger trophy ceremony. Tenis El Espinar on Instagram.

Francis Casey Alcantara of the Philippines earned his third doubles runner-up finish on the ATP Challenger Tour in Segovia, Spain after facing teams that included former top stars Fernando Verdasco, Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Alcantara and Fajing Sun of China were unable to convert a match point for a 6-4, 3-6, 10-12 loss in the final on Saturday against French fourth seeds Dan Added and Herbert, who peaked as the ATP Doubles World No. 2 and achieved a career Grand Slam with countryman Nicolas Mahut.

At the Pista Pedro Muñoz in Villa de El Espinar, Alcantara and Sun broke serve for 2-1 and advanced to 4-2 via a forehand volley winner by the 31-year-old Cagayan de Oro native.

In the ninth game, Herbert and Added saved four set points on serve to trail at 4-5.

The Filipino-Chinese tandem replied with a love service hold for 6-4 after Sun’s first serve elicited a backhand return error.

The score reached 3-3 in the second set, with the Frenchmen holding serve on deciding points and the Filipino and Chinese easily securing service holds at love or 40-15.

Herbert and Added broke for 5-3 after Alcantara’s serve and volley attempt ended with a netted backhand, then held for 6-3 after Sun committed a long forehand service return.

In the super tiebreak, Alcantara and Sun recovered from 0-3 until the teams leveled and saved a match point each to get to 10-10.

On their second match point, Herbert and Added claimed the championship, 12-10, after forcing a forehand service return error.

Alcantara and Sun, winners of the 2018 China F8 Futures, began their Segovia run with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 win over Spanish wildcards and 2013 ATP Finals victors Verdasco and David Marrero.

Verdasco’s career-high rankings are seventh for singles and eighth for doubles, while Marrero is a former No. 5 doubles player.

In the quarterfinals, Alcantara and Sun posted a 6-4, 6-3 upset of the top seeds: former doubles No. 36 Divij Sharan of India and 2010 US Open men’s doubles finalist and erstwhile eighth-ranked Qureshi of Pakistan.

They proceeded to pull off a comeback victory against Daniel Cukierman of Israel and Adria Soriano Barrera of Colombia in the semifinals, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Alcantara, a 20-time ITF men’s doubles titlist currently ranked 270th, is the first Filipino slam champion at the 2009 Australian Open boys’ doubles event.

His ongoing season is highlighted by three title victories on the ITF Tour plus his second Southeast Asian Games men’s doubles gold triumph in Cambodia.

