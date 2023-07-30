Football: Filipinas will keep going, vows Olivia McDaniel

Philippines goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel. PFF-PWNFT.

The Filipinas will keep moving forward after missing out on a place in the round-of-16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

This, according to goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel who remained confident after they were routed 6-0 by Norway on Sunday night at the Eden Park in Auckland, in their final game of the group round.

The Philippines bowed out of their maiden World Cup with three points in Group A, having beaten co-host New Zealand last week. That historic triumph kept them in the hunt for a place in the round-of-16, but they were comprehensively beaten by world No. 12 Norway on Sunday night.

"We definitely were outclassed tonight. They were such an amazing team. They moved the ball a lot faster and we just weren't ready for that," McDaniel acknowledged.

"They are just amazing athletes and you've got to give it to them. They put some balls in the back of the net, but that's okay. We learn from it. We learn from playing against such titans of the sport and, you know, how powerful they are and all we can do is learn from it, grow, and keep moving forward."

But McDaniel believes that the big loss to a European powerhouse should not take the shine off the Filipinas' remarkable performance in the World Cup. Given very little chance to make it out of the group, they instead pulled off one of the tournament's biggest upsets when they stunned New Zealand, and had a chance to advance heading into match day 3.

"There's a lot more to look forward to. I'm so proud of the tournament we put on. We got our first three points in our debutant World Cup and got a goal. And, you know, we can't really ask for more," said McDaniel.

Their maiden appearance in the global showcase has only fueled their desire for more, the goal-keeper said. McDaniel is also hopeful that they have inspired more and more Filipinos to pick up the sport.

"We're definitely going to try and get back here in the next four years. This isn't the end for the Filipinas. We have a lot more in us and we've got a lot of tournaments going on for the rest of this year. So it's not the end. So we're excited to keep going," she said.

"This isn't the end for us," she stressed. "What we wanted to do is grow our federation and grow our group. We want more to come and join us. We want all the young little boys and girls to know that this isn't just a dream, it can be a reality."

"We want to grow it as best as we can for the future and for the past, you know, all the Filipinas before us and who are coming after us. We just want to grow it and grow it and grow it."

The Filipinas are expected to return to action in September for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

