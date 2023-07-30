Ateneo soars over Benilde to capture AsiaBasket crown

Handout/AsiaBasket.

MANILA — Ateneo de Manila University soared over College of St. Benilde, 60-57, to capture the 2023 Bola.TV AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship crown on Sunday at the Villar Coliseum.

Ian Espinosa spearheaded the Blue Eagle’s attack with 15 points, two rebounds, two steals, and an assist, while Kai Ballungay chipped in 12 markers, 10 boards, and one block.

Up by three, 60-57, with only 12.5 seconds remaining in the game, Joseph Obasa had the chance to ice the game but missed two huge free-throws, leaving the door open for the Blazers to tie the game and force overtime.

Prince Carlos then took matters into his hand and attempted a three-pointer, but his attempt failed to sink, allowing the Katipunan-based squad to win their seventh straight game and clinch the title.

Will Gozum was Benilde’s leading scorer with 12 points and four rebounds, and helping him was Robi Nayve with 11 markers.

Meanwhile, Ballungay was also awarded as one of the tournament’s All-AsiaBasket Tournament First team members after posting averages of 17.3 points, 8.8 boards, and 1.8 assists prior to the Finals. He also was hailed as the Best Player of The Game in six of their seven wins.

Joining him is Sanzar’s Adeshokan Odou, Cora Tires’ Tony Ynot, and CSB’s Gozum.