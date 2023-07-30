Analysis: Donaire's age showed in decision loss to Santiago

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino boxer Nonito Donaire Jr. has some soul searching to do after falling short in his attempt to become the oldest bantamweight champion.

Looking very much like a 40-year-old boxer, an ageing Donaire got outclassed by a younger Alexandro Santiago in their 12-round WBC bantamweight title clash.

Veteran boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said the "Filipino Flash's" age showed when he was taken to the later rounds by the Mexican fighter.

"As we expected and feared yung naging performance ni Donaire kay Santiago ay performance ng 40-year old grizzled veteran na matagal na walang laban at nagulpi sa huling laban kay Naoya Inoue," Tolentino told ABS-CBN News.

The analyst said Donaire's best chance against Santiago was if he had knocked out the Mexican in the early rounds.

"'Yung Round 3, may left hook siyang napatama, naalog at napaatras si Santiago pero walang follow up. Then from Round 6 and the rest of the way in-outwork na ni Santiago si Donaire," he said.

Tolentino said it was evident that Donaire is not only contending with Santiago but also against Father Time.

He said a younger version of the Filipino would have no problem taking down Santiago, he said.

"Kung mayroon lang multiverse, the Flash could run back in time and pick up the best version of himself: 'Yung tumalo kay (Fernando) Montiel at (Jorge) Arce. But there's no such thing as the multiverse," said Tolentino.

The loss as put Donaire in a situation where he should rethink about fighting again.

"Donaire will have to go back not only tot he drawing board, he has to have a meeting with his family and consult them... You have to get their opinion if you still want to do this," said Tolentino.

If Donaire decides to hang his gloves, he will be putting an end to a storied boxing career.

The Filipino Flash has held multiple world championships in four weight classes from flyweight to featherweight. He is also one of a handful of fighters to hold world championships in three consecutive decades: the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

"Hawak na niya ang record ng three-time bantamweight champion, he was looking to become the oldest champion at bantamweight e hawak na rin naman niya ito noong 38," explained Tolentino.

"Hindi naman nalagasan ang legacy ni Donaire. I'm sure he's still a hall of famer sa first year of eligibility niya and he is one of the greatest Filipino boxing champions of all time."

