In the San Juan City council, Zamora gets to work with Yap, a former teammate in the PBL, and incumbent Artadi, a fellow La Salle Greenhills alumnus. PBA Media Bureau/file

James Yap and Paul Artadi had been long-time teammates from college, to the PBL all the way to the PBA, but they also have one common teammate whom they've played with on separate occasions.

Francis Zamora has played alongside either Yap or Artadi in high school and the PBL.

"Para sa akin, iba talaga ang isang atleta, isang basketball player, ’yung disiplina sa katawan, disiplina sa pag-iisip, ’yung pagiging goal-oriented mo, ’yung perseverance, ’yung determination. All of these I’ve learned while I was still playing," Zamora, re-elected Mayor of San Juan, told ABS-CBN News. "Iba ’yung mayroon kang leadership skills because of these values.

“Lalung-lalo na nu’ng panahon ng COVID-19. Sasabihin mo na hindi ka lalabas dahil baka mahawa ka, iba ’yung mayroon kang lakas ng katawan para harapin ang COVID-19. ’Yun naman ang ipinakita namin sa kabila ng mga lockdowns, hindi tayo nagtago at hindi tayo natakot sa COVID-19. Patuloy tayong nagtrabaho. Malaking bahagi rito ’yung pagiging atleta. You have the strength. Kailangan mo ng lakad ng katawan dahil ang trabaho namin 24/7.”

In working with his fellow athletes and former teammates, Zamora made sure that teamwork and chemistry were established among them even on a different ball game.

“Si James, naging teammate ko sa PBL, sa ICTSI-La Salle. Kamuntik na nga mapunta sa La Salle ’yan eh,” said Zamora. “Si Paul naman, pareho kaming La Salle Greenhills, although nu’ng college nag-UE siya, ako naman La Salle.”

Yap and Artadi were elected to serve in the city council and will join forces with Zamora, but the Mayor also had another teammate, who has joined the council, Don Allado.

“Don was my teammate with La Salle and together, we won two championships,” added Zamora. “Nu’ng nag-Welcoat ako, siya naman nag-Alaska.”

Zamora and councilors Yap and Artadi were present in attendance when the PBA played a double-header on Friday at the Filoil Ecooil Centre, formerly the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Looking back, Mayor Zamora was happy to relive the moment when he got drafted in the PBA by coach Norman Black 21 years ago.

“In 2001, na-draft ako ng Sta. Lucia (35th overall),” added Zamora. “Unfortunately, hindi ako nakapirma noon at bumalik ako sa PBL under coach Leo Isaac (Blu Detergent). After playing one month of my best basketball, tinawagan ako ni coach Eric Altamirano and coach Ryan Gregorio. Pero I was an active player sa PBL and I couldn’t leave Coach Leo kasi nga binigyan niya naman ako ng break.”

“Ironically, after one week nung nangyari ’yun, pinalitan naman bilang word si Coach Leo, so I called back Coach Eric and Coach Ryan kung andu’n pa ’yung offer nila, pero ang sabi nila may napapirma na silang player. Iyan ang story ng kamuntik ko na maging career sa PBA.”