Alexandre "AK" Laverez and Andreij "Doujin" Albar during the SEA Games 2019 Tekken tournament in San Juan City on December 10, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Tekken 7 SEA Games silver and bronze medalists Alexandre "AK" Laverez and Andreij "Doujin" Albar will participate in national esports team Sibol's qualifiers for the International Esports Federation (IESF) world championships.

The national team announced this on their Facebook page.

If they make the cut, they will be donning the Philippine flag again after nearly three years, as the 31st SEA Games excluded Tekken from its list of title in esport events.

AK had to beat Doujin in the lower bracket finals of the SEA Games Tekken 7 championships, when the Philippines hosted the competition in 2019 to enter the finals.

AK ended the inaugural esports event with a silver medal, after falling to Thailand's Thailand’s Nopparut “Book” Hempamorn.

Sibol recently closed registration for the tournament's local qualifiers.

The national esports team will field squads for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Tekken in the competition to be held from end-November in Bali, Indonesia.