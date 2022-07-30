PVL: Petro Gazz boots out Choco Mucho

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels played the role of spoilers as they denied the Choco Mucho Flying Titans a semifinal seat in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

Already out of contention, the Angels ended their PVL campaign on a winning note with a 28-26, 25-20, 25-16, victory over the Flying Titans at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday.

Choco Mucho needed a three- or four-set win over Petro Gazz to clinch the last semis seat but the Angels raced to a 2-0 lead in the game.

The two teams ended the elimination round with an identical 2-4 win-loss record. Meanwhile, Army Black Mamba benefitted from the Choco Mucho loss as they completed the Final Four cast.

Army joined the Creamline Cool Smashers, Cignal HD Spikers, and PLDT High Speed Hitters in the playoff round.

Petro Gazz zoomed to an early 10-6 lead in the crucial second set as MJ Phillips led the Flying Titans in almost every attack.

It went to a 20-14 separation off a Phillips’ spike but Choco Mucho tried to trim the deficit. Ponggay Gaston’s crosscourt hit moved them to 17-21.

But Phillips was determined to take the set as she put the Angels at setpoint before Nicole Tiamzon killed the semis bid of Choco Mucho, 25-20.

In the third frame, it was all Petro Gazz as they held to an 18-13 advantage. They reached 20 points off a lucky push from Remy Palma.

An error from Kat Tolentino almost secured the win for the Angels, 22-14.

Phillips top scored for the Angels with 19 points.

