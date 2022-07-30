PBA: Who has been the most impressive rookie so far?

Photo from ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA – As the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup approaches its semifinal round, several neophytes turned heads with their impressive debuts in the professional league.

Leading this year’s rookie class so far is Ato Ular from Colegio de San Juan de Letran, who has been making a name for himself after registering almost a double-double average in his first PBA conference.

Ular has become a pivotal player in Blackwater Bossings’ resurgence in the league, averaging 14.1 points per game aside from 8.1 boards per match.



“He's really one of the key players for the rejuvenated Blackwater team. He's making threes. He's making his free throws,” according to basketball data analyst James Ryan Alba.

After a series of disappointing campaigns, Blackwater advanced to the quarterfinals of the Philippine Cup but bowed down to the top-seeded San Miguel Beermen in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University's Tyler Tio has become one of the scoring options for the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Tio was one of three rookies who averaged in double digits in scoring in the current conference. He tallied 11.7 ppg, built on 2.45 three-point made per game, after starting in all of Phoenix’s 11 games.

Top draft Brandon Rosser is another Blackwater player who is also making an impact for his team.

Rosser notched 12.7 points per game in just seven outings, on top of his 4.0 rebounds per game.

Rain or Shine also found a gem in Gian Mamuyac, who was silently doing damage on the defensive end.

Mamuyac is included in the Top 10 defensive box +/- of the Philippine Cup, according to Alba. The former Ateneo star averaged 8.67 points per game, 2.44 rebounds per game, and 1.4 steals per game.

Watch the complete breakdown of these numbers here: