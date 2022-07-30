Yap took a leave of absence last season to concentrate on his campaign while running as San Juan city councilor. PBA Media Bureau/file

At least before the PBA season ends, two-time Most Valuable Player James Yap is plotting a return to the big league.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial informed a small group of sports reporters regarding the newly elected San Juan councilor's plan of coming back from hiatus.

Yap took a leave of absence last season to concentrate on his campaign while running as San Juan city councilor. He was elected along with fellow PBA players Paul Artadi and Don Allado to join the group of re-elected Mayor Francis Zamora.

"Maglalaro si James Yap and sabi niya sa akin, by next conference," Commissioner Marcial said. "Ang sinabi niya sa akin, may usapan na sila (ng Rain Or Shine)."

According to Yap, he was having reservations about returning immediately as he was inactive for the past nine months.

Prior to the start of the PBA's new season, Yap spent time working out with his Italian football trainer, Alfredo Vergori.

"Hindi ako babalik kung alaganin condition ko. Medyo matagal rin akong walang laro, nine months," added Yap.

Earlier, Rain or Shine management confirmed that Yap deserves a fitting tribute and they would welcome the return of the player long been considered as the face of the PBA.