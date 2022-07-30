Photo from Niceprint Photography

There is no better color that befits Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz than gold. And popular event stylist Gideon Hermosa made sure to highlight this on Diaz’s wedding celebration.

Days after her wedding to Julius Naranjo, netizens remained in awe of the elaborate wedding reception at the Baguio Convention Center.

Captured by Niceprint Photography, the venue transformed into an extravagant, garden-like paradise, dominated by gold and white motif.

Huge golden rings hung from the ceiling, resembling the logo of the Olympics where Diaz wrote history as the first-ever Filipino athlete to win a gold medal.

The lights on the stage were also golden for the celebration that took place exactly a year after Diaz’s historic performance in Tokyo Games.

At the center of the stage was a circle piece surrounded by moving lights which appeared to be a symbol for Diaz’s Olympic medal.

“ApakaBONGGA!!!!!!!” a Facebook user commented.

“Grabe pang gold medalist talaga,” another netizen added.

Photos from Niceprint Photography

On Tuesday, Diaz tied the knot with her coach Naranjo at the Philippine Military Academy after five years being together.

Witnessed by high-profile names in politics, sports, and business, Diaz walked down the aisle wearing an intricate wedding dress designed by Francis Libiran.

Based on the wedding invitation, included in the principal sponsors were former Vice-President Leni Robredo, boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, and business tycoons Manny Pangilinan, Ramon Ang, and Teresita Sy-Coson.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas were also principal sponsors together with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, motivational speaker Bo Sanchez, and actress Judy Ann Santos.

Diaz met Naranjo, a Filipino-Japanese weightlifter, at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.