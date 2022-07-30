Photo from Sanman Boxing's Facebook page

Unbeaten Filipino boxer Dave Apolinario ended the country's world title drought in boxing on Saturday.

The Sanman-promoted fighter stunned 3-division former world champion Gideon Buthelezi with a first-round knockout to win the IBO world flyweight crown in East London, South Africa.

Apolinario, nicknamed "Doberman," hurt Buthelezi with a crushing left straight-right hook combo, dropping the South African on the seat of his pants.

Dazed, Buthelezi tried but failed to beat the referee's 10 count, resulting in a stoppage win for the Filipino.

Apolinario improved his record to 17-0, with 2 knockouts.

Although considered a less-regarded title, Apolinario's IBO strap is the Philippines first world boxing title since Mark Magsayo lost his WBC featherweight crown to Mexico's Rey Vargas.