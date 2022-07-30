Basketball: Yuri Escueta ushers new era for San Beda

The San Beda Red Lions will begin a new era on Sunday while making their debut in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup against unbeaten La Salle at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

New head coach Yuri Escueta gets his baptism of fire as he will be tasked to steer the Red Lions in the 5 p.m. main event.

The ex-Ateneo Blue Eagle took over the coaching reins as coach Boyet Fernandez got promoted to Red Lions’ active consultant.

More than anything, what matters for Escueta is laying the foundation as he acknowledges the high pressure that comes with the San Beda job.

"It's important for us to develop these players and 'yun 'yung focus natin dito sa pre-season heading into the NCAA," said Escueta.

Veteran James Kwekuteye teams up with Ralph Penuela and incoming sophomores Justine Sanchez and Tony Ynot for the Red Lions as they try to earn their first win of the tourney against the unbeaten Green Archers (1-0), who have found a gem in rookie Kevin Quiambao.

Lyceum (1-0) is also seeking to stay atop Group B when it takes on winless Jose Rizal University (0-2) in the 9 a.m. matinee.

The Pirates are coming off a stellar 71-62 win over FEU where Mac Guadana nailed seven threes for his tournament-best 29 points.

Group A action will see the middle games in the loaded Sunday quintuple-header.

Emilio Aguinaldo College (1-1) aims for a bounce back win against Arellano (0-2) at 11 a.m., followed by National University (1-0) gunning for its second straight win against winless University of the East (0-2) at 1 p.m., while Mapua (0-1) and St. Benilde (0-1) fight for their first win at 3 p.m.