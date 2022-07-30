Kenneth Tapia (second from right) battles two Indonesian players for the rebound as teammate Alfie Cabanog looks on (left). Handout

Banking heavily on Alfie Cabanog’s inside game, the Philippines stunned Indonesia, 15-10, in the men’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball event for the country’s first win in the 11th ASEAN Para Games at GOR Sritex Arena in Surakarta, Indonesia Saturday.

Down 0-2 early in the game, the Filipinos rallied through the sterling post-play of Cabanog, who then combined with Kenneth Tapia in a pivotal 6-1 run that broke a 9-all deadlock on the way to their victory in the 4-team, single-round series.

The win softened the early exit of their women’s counterparts, who absorbed back-to-back losses to Thailand and Laos, 0-11 and 1-6, respectively.

The Filipinos will take on the Thais at 11:30 a.m. (12:30 p.m. in Manila) Sunday before facing the Cambodians at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. in Manila), with a victory over the latter ensuring a crack at the gold medal.

“We didn’t see our Indonesian opponents until we saw them on the floor. But when I saw Alfie was taller than them, I drew up plays to feed him the ball inside the paint,” said national coach Vernon Perea.

"If we beat Cambodia tomorrow then we are assured of facing Thailand in the finals.”

“Masayang-masaya po kami at binigay namin ang best para matalo ang Indonesia,” said Cabanog, a native of Montawal Maguindanao, North Cotabato, who had 8 points.

The player credited Perea’s patient coaching for his vast improvement since joining the national team in the 2017 ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

