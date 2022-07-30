Adiwang pulls for collective strength after north Luzon quake

Team Lakay star Lito Adiwang believes that survivors of the recent earthquake in northern Luzon are capable of getting back up, no matter how difficult it could be.

Adiwang said that his house in Baguio City was damaged after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck northern Luzon on Wednesday.

The emerging ONE Championship star said that recovery from the disaster will be difficult, but added that his fellow Filipinos will get back on their feet soon.

“I’m doing great and recovering well. I’m safe and so is my family from the earthquake. There are a few cracks outside the house, while our house also had some minor cracks. Unfortunately, some of the houses and buildings in Baguio totally collapsed,” said Adiwang.

“I know that it’s hard, we all do, especially now that there’s still the global COVID-19 pandemic and this earthquake happened. But we have to face the reality and get back up once more. We can do this, we can get back on our feet. We’ve been through stronger earthquakes before and we were able to recover. Our local officials are reaching out and helping, so we also have to do our part to help each other the best we can.”

Adiwang said the first thing he did once the quake stopped was to check on his family and his house.

“All I can do at this moment is to offer my words of inspiration that we can recover. I know it’s going to be difficult, but we have to help each other the best we can.”