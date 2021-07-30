VisMin Cup: Zamboanga City marches to semis on Frank Yu's exploits

Fifth-ranked Zamboanga City advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Thursday evening.

Fran Yu made the biggest plays on both ends for JPS as they barely escaped sixth-seed Zamboanga del Sur, 69-66, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

An and-one by Eloy Poligrates put ALZA Alayon within a point, 66-67, with 1:34 left in the match.

ALZA had two chances of getting the lead but Jeff Tajonera and Poligrates missed their three-point attempts.

Then Yu, the 2019 NCAA Season 95 Finals MVP, sank two charities to hike JPS's lead to three.

In the ensuing play, Dan Sara fired what could have been the game-tying triple, but Yu blocked him to salvage the win for Zamboanga City.

Yu finished with 12 points, five assists, four rebounds, a steal, and a block. Gabby Espinas produced 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists for JPS. Mac Cardona also tallied nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Pacing ALZA Alayon was Sara with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, as he missed all of his six attempts from deep. Adrian Celada added 11 points.

Charles Pepito almost had a double-double with 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 clip, to go with nine rebounds.

Dennis Daa, who has led Zamboanga del Sur multiple times in the tournament, settled for eight points on four shots to go with 10 rebounds.

Waiting for JPS in the best-of-three semifinals first phase is the second-seeded Clarin. Game 1 is slated on Saturday, July 31, at 6 p.m.

FROM THE ARCHIVES