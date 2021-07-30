Home  >  Sports

PVL: Petro Gazz sweeps Perlas for 4th win

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2021 06:29 PM

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

The Petro Gazz Angels cruised to its fourth win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference after clobbering the Perlas Spikers in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17, at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte Friday.

Gretchel Soltones tallied 17 points, five of which came from the service line, to help the Petro Gazz improve to a 4-1 win-loss slate. 

Meanwhile, Perlas suffered its third defeat for a 1-3 record.

Full story to follow.

