PVL: Chery Tiggo ends Creamline’s unbeaten run in Open Conference

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

After a heartbreaking five-set loss last Wednesday, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers vented their ire on the erstwhile undefeated Creamline Cool Smashers in four sets, 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Friday.

Chery Tiggo ended the five-game winning streak of the Cool Smashers and clinched their fourth win in six outings at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

[Full story to follow]



