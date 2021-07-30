Home  >  Sports

PVL: Chery Tiggo ends Creamline’s unbeaten run in Open Conference

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2021 09:44 PM

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

After a heartbreaking five-set loss last Wednesday, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers vented their ire on the erstwhile undefeated Creamline Cool Smashers in four sets, 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Friday. 

Chery Tiggo ended the five-game winning streak of the Cool Smashers and clinched their fourth win in six outings at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

