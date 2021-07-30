PBA: TNT picks up easy win vs Rain or Shine despite 2-week layoff

TNT Tropang Giga hardly showed any rust from its two-week layoff in beating Rain or Shine Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The Tropang GIGA toppled the E-Painters, 79-69, despite coming off a break in play due to COVID-19 protocols.

Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy combined for 26 points for TNT, which led by as much as 16 over Rain or Shine.

Glen Khobuntin and Jayson Castro added 10 and 9 markers, respectively. Prized rookie Mikey Wiliams made his debut with 7 points.

The Tropang GIGA seized control of the game right from the opening buzzer and rarely had problems dealing the E-Painters their second defeat.

Jayvee Mocon scored 22 points for Rain or shine, which also got 12 from Mark Borboran.

(More details to follow.)