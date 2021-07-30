PBA: Standhardinger sinks buzzer-beater, saves day for Gin Kings

Christian Standhardinger got away with a go-ahead jumper and delivered Barangay Ginebra an 87-85 win against NorthPort on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The scores were tied 85-all following Sean Anthony's free throws for the Batang Pier when the 6-foot-8 Fil-German secured a rebound after Stanley Pringle's miss with 3 seconds remaining.

Standhardinger then went for the layup just as the final buzzer sounded.

He finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists.

Pringle topscored for the Kings with 24 markers, while LA Tenorio added 20. Japeth Aguilar also tallied double digits with 15 points.

It was Ginebra's second win in four starts.

Robert Bolick fired 23 points for NorthPort, while Greg Slaughter who faced his former team for the first time, had 16 markers, 14 rebounds and two assists.

(More details to follow.)