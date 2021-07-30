PBA: Magnolia Hotshots trounce TerraFirma to stay unbeaten after 4 games

The Magnolia Hotshots have kept their record perfect in four games after beating the TerraFirma Dyip, 105-83, in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City Friday.

Up by 10 heading to the final period, Magnolia dropped a 14-5 run, capped by a pull-up jumper by Jio Jalalon to further extend their lead, 85-66, with 7:12 left to play.

The Hotshots never looked back in the match with Kyle Pascual stretching their separation to 25 points, 101-76.

Magnolia now enjoys the top spot in the standing with a 4-0 record, while TerraFirma dropped to a 0-3 win-loss card.

Ian Sangalang paced the Hotshots with 18 points, while Mark Barroca added 16 of his own to go along with his six boards and five dimes.

The team also got a solid contribution from Calvin Abueva, who tallied 14 points and eight rebounds in the match.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt Adams topscored in the game with 25 markers for TerraFirma, while Juami Tiongson had 19 points.

The Hotshots led almost the entirety of the game, establishing a commanding 58-37 lead after the first half. They finished the match with an impressive 52% shooting from the field (39 of 74) compared to just 32-of-81 (39%) for TerraFirma.

