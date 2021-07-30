PBA: League postpones Blackwater vs Phoenix game due to COVID-19 protocols

The Philippine Basketball Association postponed Saturday's game between Blackwater and Phoenix to a latter date to follow the league's COVID-19 safety protocols.

The game was supposed to take place 2 p.m. Saturday.

The league, however, said the 4:30 pm game between Meralco and Alaska will still push through.

The PBA previously did a similar move when it postponed the game between TNT and Magnolia Hotshots, and TerraFirma and Alaska last July 20.

This was because four players of TNT "have returned tests that were either positive, or needs to be confirmed for COVID-19 under government approved league protocols."

The Tropang GIGA were only able to play again Friday after going through a two-week layoff.