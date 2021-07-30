Olympics: Swimmer Luke Gebbie tops his heat in 50m freestyle, but fails to advance

Filipino-Australian swimmer Luke Gebbie finished at first place in his heat in the men's 50-meter freestyle of the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

Gebbie clocked in at 22.84 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

However, he did not advance after failing to make the top 16 in his category.

Only the top 16 from across 10 heats will march to the semifinal round.

Gebbie earlier competed in the 100-meter freestyle, placing fifth in Heat 5 by clocking in at 49.64 seconds.

It broke the national record of 49.94 seconds, which he himself set in 2019 at the World Championships in South Korea.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics