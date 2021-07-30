NBA: Wizards send Westbrook to LA, as Lakers get ‘Big 3’

In addition to the first-round pick, the Wizards are getting Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell for Westbrook, per the reports. Adam Pantozzi, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP/file

The Washington Wizards have agreed to send superstar Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers for three players and the No. 22 pick in Thursday night's NBA draft, The Athletic and ESPN reported.

In addition to the first-round pick, the Wizards are getting Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, per the reports.

The Wizards are sending their 2024 second-round pick and 2028 second-round pick to the Lakers.

Westbrook, 32, returns home to California. The Long Beach native played his college ball at UCLA.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double in 2020-21 with 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds in his first season with the Wizards. It's the fourth time in his career he has averaged a triple-double for a season.

The nine-time All Star and 2017 Most Valuable Player joins LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the newest super team. Westbrook is also a nine-time All-NBA selection.

The Wizards get three players in return who combined to average 36.1 points per game in 2020-21.

Harrell averaged 13.5 in his first season with the Lakers, Kuzma 12.9 in his fourth season, and Caldwell-Pope 9.7 in his fourth season in L.A. All three players are in their 20s.

Westbrook joins his third team in three years after spending the first 11 seasons of his NBA career in Oklahoma City. He has career averages of 23.2 points, 8.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds.



Cavaliers get Rubio from Wolves

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired guard Ricky Rubio and a 2022 second-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Taurean Prince and, ESPN reported Thursday.

The 2022 pick is via Washington, and the Cavs also get cash in the deal, per the report.

Rubio, 30, has averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 631 games (593 starts) with the Timberwolves (2011-17, 2020-21), Utah Jazz (2017-19) and Phoenix Suns (2019-20).



Nets trade Landry Shamet to Suns

The Brooklyn Nets have traded guard Landry Shamet to the Phoenix Suns for Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft, ESPN reported.

The Nets now own picks No. 27, 29, 44, 49 and 59.

Shamet, 24, scored 9.3 points per game in 61 games for the Nets, his lone season in Brooklyn. The Suns would be his fourth team in as many seasons. He was taken No. 26 overall in the 2018 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers in the latter half of his rookie season.

D’Antoni stepping away from Nets

Mike D'Antoni is stepping away from his full-time assistant coaching position with the Brooklyn Nets after just one season, ESPN reported Wednesday.

D'Antoni was a finalist for the Portland vacancy and wants to pursue another head coaching post in the future, per the report. It's unclear where D'Antoni might land for the 2021-22 season.

D'Antoni joined the staff of rookie head coach Steve Nash in October 2020, working for the player he coached to two MVP awards with the Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000s.