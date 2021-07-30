NBA to unveil 75 greatest players in October

The list, in line with the NBA's 75th founding anniversary, will be judged by media, current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives. Garrett Ellwood, NBAE, Getty Images/AFP/file

The NBA said on Thursday that it will announce its 75 greatest players ever in October, in line with its 75th founding anniversary.

“The 2021-22 season will be truly special as we celebrate 75 years of NBA basketball,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“We look forward to honoring the players and teams – both past and present – who have inspired generations of fans around the world.”

The list will be judged by media, current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives.

The league announced its 50 greatest players in its 50th anniversary in the 1996-1997 season.

Players who could make the list include superstars LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Steph Curry.

(More details to follow.)