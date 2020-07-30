WNBA: Wings weather Ionescu's explosion for first win

Five players scored in double-digits for the Dallas Wings in a 93-80 victory over Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty, Wednesday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida (Thursday in Manila).

Sophomore guard Arike Ogunbowale scored a team-high 20 points, while Moriah Jefferson had 13 markers as the Wings improved to 1-1 in the season.

Satou Sabally, the second overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the Wings, had 12 points and four rebounds.

Ionescu had a quiet WNBA debut with only four points, but made up for it by exploding for 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in just her second game.

Unfortunately for New York, only one other player scored in double-digits for the Liberty -- Layshia Clarendon with 11 points. They dropped to 0-2 in the season.

Dallas took control of the contest in the second quarter when they outscored the Liberty, 34-21. The Wings led by as much as 25 points in the game.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever registered their first win of the season after beating the Phoenix Mercury, 106-100.

Tiffany Mitchell had 24 points, Candice Dupree added 23 points and nine rebounds, while Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 boards as the Fever bounced back from an opening day loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 23 points, but Diana Taurasi made just one of her five field goals for six points in the loss.

