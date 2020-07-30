Weightlifting: Without Olympics, Hidilyn finds consolation winning online tilt



Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz topped the 59-kilogram class of the 2020 Oceania Weightlifting Federation (OWF) Eleiko Email International Lifters Tournament on Thursday.

Diaz, the first Filipina to win an Olympic medal, accomplishing the feat at the 2016 Rio Games, registered a total lift of 216 kilograms in her video entry, which she emailed to tournament organizers.

Diaz, who also won a gold in Roma 2020 World Cup and a silver in 2018 Asian Games, said she lifted the way she imagined she would if the Tokyo Olympics were held that day.

"I was supposed to compete today in #Tokyo2020, I already imagined the crowd would be full of Filipinos cheering for my win in Olympics but because of the Covid-19 Pandemic the Olympics was moved to July 23-Aug 8, 2021 that imagination got blurred," she said in a Facebook post showing her lift.

The online competition owas rganized by weightlifting equipment manufacturer Eleiko.

"Congratulations Hidilyn Diaz for winning in the 59kg category of the 2020 Oceania Weightlifting Federation (OWF) Eleiko Email International Lifters Tournament. We are proud of you!" the Philippine Sports Commission said in its Facebook post.

Diaz is on track to qualify for the Games, but the current suspensions and postponements have delayed her quest for a ticket to Tokyo 2020.

This is why she thinks online competitions have helped her to stay focused on her goals.

"I'm grateful that I competed in this event, I was able to prepare and set my mind to it," said Diaz.

