PBA: Tenorio anticipates fierce competition when play resumes

Barangay Ginebra point guard La Tenorio expects competition to be intense and exciting when the PBA returns after months of inactivity.

Tenorio said this is because players got to rest their bodies and therefore will be fresh because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"S'yempre pagbalik natin lahat ng PBA player mabangis 'yan. Gigil lahat," Tenorio said in an article posted on ABS-CBN Sports' website.

"Ito talaga very exciting sa PBA pagbalik, pagalingan 'to ngayon. Lahat fresh."

The PBA was forced to suspend action in March when the pandemic broke out.

It was only 4 months later when the league together with the Philippine Football Federation were given the green light by the Inter-Agency Task Force to allow the holding of practices.

Tenorio said this is good news for PBA players, who have been keeping themselves in shape even while in quarantine.

"Lahat ng PBA players ngayon pakundisyon, kasi di mo alam timeline natin," he said, adding that there will be no excuse for playing badly.

"Wala ka sasabihin na, 'Uy, galing kasi sa injury 'yung star player, uy, galing sa ganyan.' Back to zero, start from scratch lahat ngayon. Pagalingan talaga kaya exciting."

